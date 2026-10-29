Thailand's Prime Minister and Interior Minister have signed an order revoking the citizenship of Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor, Thailand's Chief Rabbi and chief Chabad-Lubavitch emissary, who has served in the country since 1993.

According to Thai authorities, the decision was made after Rabbi Kantor continued using his American passport for international travel even after obtaining Thai citizenship, in violation of local law.

The dramatic move follows a series of raids by authorities on several locations in Bangkok as part of an investigation into business activities, properties, and financial transactions. Business documents were seized during the raids, but no evidence of criminal wrongdoing has been found so far.

Chabad in Thailand responded, "Rabbi Kantor has served the Jewish community in Thailand for more than 30 years, and Thailand is home to him and his family. We respect the Kingdom of Thailand, its laws, and its institutions, and we are grateful for the hospitality it has extended over the years."

"We regret this decision, and the matter is being addressed through the appropriate legal channels, with full confidence in the Thai [legal] system.

"Chabad Houses in Thailand are operating as usual and will continue to warmly welcome every Jew and every Israeli who comes here."