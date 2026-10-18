A 43-year-old Israeli was killed in a motorcycle accident in Thailand’s Krabi province. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

The Foreign Ministry said Israel’s consul in Bangkok and its department for Israelis abroad are assisting the family and coordinating with authorities in Thailand and Israel to complete the necessary arrangements and bring the deceased to Israel for burial as soon as possible.

The death is the latest in a series of fatal motorcycle accidents involving Israelis in Thailand this year.

In August, an Israeli was killed in a collision between his motorcycle and a pickup truck in Kanchanaburi province in western Thailand.

In March, Ofer Dahan, a Jerusalem resident, was killed in a motorcycle accident in northern Thailand. He had rented a motorcycle during his trip and died after losing control and crashing.

In February, two more Israelis were killed in separate motorcycle accidents in Thailand. Shai Pinto, 51, from the community of Omen in the Gilboa region, died in a crash on Koh Samui. A few days earlier, 22-year-old Rostislav Noam Mirson, a career serviceman in the Israeli Air Force, was killed in a motorcycle accident in northern Thailand.