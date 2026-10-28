Two high-speed passenger trains collided near the town of Urda in central Spain on Wednesday morning, October 28, causing two carriages to derail and fall down an embankment.

The accident occurred in Toledo province on the high-speed railway connecting Madrid with southern Spain. The trains involved were operated by Renfe, Spain's national railway company, and private rail operator Iryo.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, citing emergency services, two carriages fell down an embankment following the collision. Witnesses reported numerous injuries, although authorities had not released an official casualty count in the reports available Wednesday morning.

Spanish rail infrastructure operator Adif confirmed that the incident involved a rear-end collision between two trains on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed line.

The circumstances that led to the collision remain under investigation, and rail service connecting Madrid with Andalusia has been suspended.

In January, two similar crashes occurred: On January 19, an accident near Adamuz, close to Córdoba, left at least 21 people dead and round 100 others injured, including 25 whose injuries were serious.

In that instance, the derailment happened roughly ten minutes after the Iryo train departed Málaga for Madrid at 6:40 p.m. local time.

Two days later, on January 21, a commuter train in Catalonia crashed on Tuesday after a retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks, killing at least one person and injuring 37 others, according to Spanish regional authorities quoted by the Associated Press. That incident occurred near the town of Gelida, roughly 35 minutes from Barcelona.