US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran has been severely weakened economically and militarily, suggesting that Washington could either intensify its campaign against the Islamic Republic or allow continued economic pressure to further undermine the regime.

Speaking to reporters, Trump claimed that the United States had achieved its objectives in the conflict and was now in a position to determine how to proceed.

"They have no money. The question is, do we want to finish it off or do we just want to let it wither? Because we are getting everything we want. We have more oil coming out of the Hormuz Strait today than they did a year ago," Trump said.

The President also asserted that American forces had established complete control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, while suggesting that the United States possessed the military capability to seize Iranian territory and oil resources.

"Iran is not able to do much now," he continued. "And we could, if we wanted to, just take all of the oil. We could take the whole country. And as you know, the Hormuz Strait is totally ours, and that's the way we'll keep it."

Trump further pointed to Iran's deteriorating economic situation, citing what he described as exceptionally high inflation.

"They have no money. They have inflation that's 301 percent, that's the highest in the world right now. So we'll see," Trump stated.

His comments followed remarks Thursday in which he indicated that additional American military operations against Iran remained under consideration.

Speaking outside the White House before traveling to a campaign rally in Iowa ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, Trump defended his decision to launch the military campaign, arguing that previous administrations had failed to address the Iranian threat.

He said he is "doing what should have been done by other presidents. There's a price to pay, which I knew immediately when I did it."

The President acknowledged that the war had generated differing opinions but reiterated that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons was a central objective of his administration.

"But we can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon. I mean, in one way, people probably don't love it. But many people, many great patriots really love it."

Trump then suggested that the American military campaign might not yet be over.

"This should have been done a long time ago by other presidents, the Iran war. And we've knocked the hell out of them. And we may do it a little bit further."

Meanwhile, The Atlantic reported Thursday that Trump is considering authorizing another round of military strikes against Iran, potentially beginning shortly after the November 3 congressional elections.

According to officials familiar with the administration's deliberations, the proposed operation could involve several days of attacks targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, missile and drone capabilities, and energy infrastructure.

The report indicated that Trump's growing impatience with Tehran's refusal to return to negotiations has contributed to discussions about renewed military action, although no final decision has been announced.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)