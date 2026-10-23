A senior Iranian lawmaker has urged the Islamic Republic's leadership to authorize the use of nuclear weapons in response to a possible American military attack, amid escalating threats from Tehran against the United States and Israel.

Mohammad-Saleh Jokar, chairman of the Iranian parliament's Internal Affairs Committee, made the remarks Thursday, according to Iran International, calling for stronger deterrence measures should Washington launch another military operation.

“I ask the Islamic Republic’s authorities, in defense of the country and for the purpose of deterrence, to permit the use of deterrent weapons, including nuclear weapons, in the event of a US attack on Iran," Jokar said.

The lawmaker also urged Iranian authorities to suspend cooperation under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if the United States attacks the country.

He further warned that any country permitting American forces to use its territory or airspace to conduct strikes against Iran would face a “harsh response" and “pay a heavy price."

Jokar's statements are the latest in a series of threats issued by senior Iranian officials as the military confrontation with the United States continues and President Donald Trump considers the possibility of renewed strikes.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded to Trump's suggestion that Washington might undertake additional military action to complete its objectives against Tehran.

"Last time you wanted to 'finish the job', Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too," Araghchi wrote on social media.

The Iranian foreign minister also accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to draw the United States into another conflict with Iran for personal political reasons.

"Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail, whatever the consequences for Israel-let alone POTUS," he added.

Araghchi's remarks followed Trump's endorsement of Netanyahu for another term as prime minister. In announcing his support, Trump highlighted their cooperation in confronting Iran and warned about the potential consequences of a change in Israel's leadership.

Later Sunday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued another warning , threatening severe retaliation against Israel if Iranian energy facilities were targeted in renewed military operations.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohabbi published the threat on X, although the platform subsequently removed the post for violating its rules.

“Any attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure, although it will immediately be repaired by our young scientists, will turn the occupied territories into scorched earth forever and drive its usurpers into the Sinai Desert," Mohabbi wrote.

“The world will see what happens," he added.

Iran's new Defense Minister, Mehrdad Ahlaghki, has also warned Washington against resuming its military campaign, threatening American casualties if another confrontation takes place.

Among the scenarios he addressed was the possibility that the United States could deploy the powerful conventional bomb known as the “Mother of All Bombs" against Iranian targets.

Ahlaghki maintained that Iran had already prepared for such an operation.

“We have taken the necessary measures to deal with such an action, and we continue our work with confidence," he declared.

The defense minister then directed a warning at Trump concerning the potential consequences for American military personnel stationed in the region.

“If he drops one bomb, he should check how many of his forces he will have to remove from the region lying down," Ahlaghki said, suggesting that an American attack would result in US military fatalities.