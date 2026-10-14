One year after his release from Hamas captivity, released hostage Rom Braslavski is beginning a new chapter in his life.

Braslavski will host a new talk show on Channel 2000, after recently turning to social media to seek an opportunity to enter the media industry as a presenter and commentator.

The decision was made during a meeting between Braslavski, Amram Azulai, CEO of the Channel 2000 organization, and Channel 2000 director Yehonatan Dadon. The new program will be produced by the organization's media department.

Braslavski has already filmed the first episode of his talk show, featuring Zehut Party chairman Moshe Feiglin as his guest. During their meeting, Feiglin also signed a copy of his book for Braslavski.

The announcement comes just days after Braslavski published a post on X expressing his desire to work in the media and appear on screen in a capacity other than being interviewed about his experiences in captivity.

"I want to work as a panelist or presenter. Radio 103FM could also work. Let's see if it's possible to find a job through Twitter," he wrote.

He then asked: "Would you want to see me on screen not as a former hostage, but as someone with opinions? Or do you only hit 'like' when I'm crying tears over the bitter fate I suffered in Gaza?"