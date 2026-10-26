The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) and the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Cyprus on Monday signed an agreement for the acquisition of a new ffshore patrol vessel (OPV).

The ceremony was held in Cyprus.

The deal was led by the IMOD's International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) and the CyMOD’s Armaments & Defence Capabilities Development Directorate.

Under the agreement, signed by IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, and his Cypriot counterpart, Mr. Stelios Kountouris, Acting Permanent Secretary of the Cyprus Ministry of Defence, Israel will supply Cyprus with a new patrol vessel built by Israel Shipyards and fitted with a range of Rafael naval systems. In parallel, the systems aboard Cyprus' existing Israel Shipyards-built patrol vessel will be upgraded.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Head of SIBAT Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas. Also attending the ceremony were Israel's Ambassador to Cyprus, Shuli Davidovich; Israel Shipyards CEO, Eitan Zucker; head of Rafael's Naval Warfare Systems Directorate, Ran Tavor; and other senior officials.

This agreement marks another important step in strengthening the operational capabilities of the Cyprus Naval Command and enhancing its capacity to respond to maritime security challenges. The new OPV, alongside the upgraded OPV IOANNIDES, will support expanded patrol, surveillance, and search-and-rescue missions. By strengthening their capabilities and deepening their partnership, the two countries reaffirm their commitment to regional stability.