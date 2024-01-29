Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Cabinet member, Eli Cohen, spoke today (Monday) with the Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry of Cyprus, Giorgos Papanastasiou.

During the conversation, the two agreed on strengthening the regional alliance between Israel and Cyprus, continuing to promote joint energy activity, while connecting the countries on an economic basis and speeding up the submarine electric cable project, that will connect Israel to Cyprus and Europe. In addition, they discussed a tripartite visit, together with the Greek minister.

This alliance is also a broad hint to Turkey, who is interested in similar collaborations, and has even discussed this with Israel – but has repeatedly attacked Israel since the outbreak of the war.

Minister Eli Cohen said: "I thank Cyprus for supporting Israel in the war against Hamas. Cyprus is a regional ally, and cooperation in the field of energy has great potential for both countries. Connecting the electricity cable from Israel to Europe through Cyprus is a valuable contribution to energy independence, to the economic potential for both countries, and also meets the European need to diversify energy sources."

Israel and Cyprus have many projects in common in the field of energy, among others the sub-marine electric cable (Great Sea Interconnector), which will connect the local electricity grid to Cyprus and Greece and from there to the European electricity grid. This connection will allow Israel to sell and receive electricity from Europe, will contribute to the diversification of Europe's energy sources, and will strengthen the State of Israel’s position in the region.

The ministers also discussed the cross-border natural gas reservoir Aphrodite-Yashi and the Cypriot initiative to transfer natural gas through Cyprus to Europe (Cyprus Gateway), which also includes Israeli natural gas reserves. Minister Cohen invited Minister Papanastasiou to visit Israel and even initiated a proposal for a tripartite visit together with the Greek minister.