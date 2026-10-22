Hamas has warned Israel that it is prepared to carry out another attack similar to the October 7, 2023, massacre, with potential targets inside Israel, in Judea and Samaria, and overseas, Ynet reported Thursday.

According to the report, the threat was delivered to Israeli officials through UN humanitarian coordinator Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, who met with senior Hamas representatives at his office in Gaza last week.

During the meeting, the Hamas officials reportedly expressed growing frustration over developments that they said were weakening the terrorist organization's control over the Gaza Strip. These included continued Israeli military operations and changes to the "yellow line" marking IDF positions.

Hamas officials also cited Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas' cancellation of elections scheduled for November 28 as another development undermining their position.

The officials reportedly made clear that Hamas was unwilling to accept the continuation of the current situation and asked Alakbarov to convey its warning to Israel.

On Wednesday, the UN official met with Maj. Gen. Yoram Halevy, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), and passed along the message.

Ynet reported that Israeli officials considered the warning unprecedented in its directness. A document detailing the threats was urgently forwarded to Israel's political and security leadership.

The warning comes as Israeli forces continue targeting Hamas operatives in Gaza, including members of the organization's elite Nukhba force and senior terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Board of Peace and international mediators have demanded that Hamas surrender its weapons. Israeli officials believe the terrorist organization will refuse to disarm and instead seek to prolong the process.

Israel has also refused to allow the proposed technocratic governing committee or Palestinian police force to enter the Gaza Strip.

Beyond the military and political developments, Hamas is reportedly struggling with a severe financial crisis.

According to Israeli security assessments cited by Ynet, Hamas requires approximately NIS 90 million ($29 million) each month to pay its personnel.

Israeli officials estimate that the organization has approximately 30,000 personnel across Gaza, ranging from administrative employees and lower-ranking operatives to members of its military wing. Each reportedly receives approximately NIS 3,000 ($970) per month.

Hamas, for its part, blames Israel for its financial difficulties.