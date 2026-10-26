Rabbi Yissachar Natan, head of the Torat Yissachar Kollel, visited the home of Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Dov Lando, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Rabbi Natan had been slated to represent the Sephardic haredi community on the "Color Black" party list, but withdrew his candidacy.

Rabbi Lando said of those who vote for the party: "I say that hell is waiting for them, hell for everything. They will burn in hell for all eternity."

"You can say this in my name," he added. "Hell is prepared for them, all the way to the end."

Rabbi Natan told Rabbi Lando: "When I looked into everything surrounding them, I saw that their whole purpose is not to pass [the electoral threshold], but to take votes away from the haredi parties. They don't want to pass [the threshold]."