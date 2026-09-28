Rabbi Dov Lando, a leading rabbi in the Lithuanian-haredi community, on Sunday issued a stark warning to his followers following the increased pressure on haredi yeshiva students to enlist in the IDF.

During a special Sukkot lecture delivered at the new study hall of the Slabodka Yeshiva in Elad, Rabbi Lando said, "The entire Torah world now stands before a decisive and existential battle."

Turning to the hundreds of young men in attendance, he added, "This is no ordinary battle. It is a battle of the Torah itself! It is a battle for those who study Torah! And it must not be taken lightly."

Rabbi Lando also urged his students to strengthen their Torah studies and remain focused on learning despite external pressures.

He blessed them, "May we merit Divine assistance and be able to continue studying in depth with even greater dedication, be guided by the learning, and remaining fully immersed in our learning."