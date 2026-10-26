More than 20,000 police officers are expected to be deployed across Israel this coming Tuesday as part of the Israel Police's security preparations for the elections to the 26th Knesset.

On Sunday evening, the police presented their security and operational readiness plan to Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg, who expressed satisfaction with the police's preparations ahead of the opening of polling stations.

The meeting was attended by Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy and Brig. Gen. Eli Pinto, the police official overseeing election preparations. They presented the operational plan to Sohlberg and the acting Director General of the Central Elections Committee, attorney Dean Livne.

The plan outlines measures designed to ensure the integrity of the elections, maintain public order, and allow citizens to reach polling stations safely.

The meeting was held as part of the ongoing cooperation between the Israel Police and the Central Elections Committee, following months of planning and preparations for Election Day.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Justice Sohlberg praised the police's readiness and the coordination between the two bodies.

"I thank the Police Commissioner for his commitment. The police are prepared in the best possible way," Sohlberg said.

He attributed the high level of preparedness to the close cooperation maintained with the Central Elections Committee throughout the process.

Attorney Dean Livne emphasized that police operations would not end when polling stations close, but would continue in the days following the vote until the election results are published.

Livne described the planned deployment of police forces as extensive and unprecedented.

Commissioner Levy, for his part, pledged that the police would work to ensure the proper conduct of the elections and protect the public's right to vote.

He said that police commanders and officers had spent recent months carrying out thorough and professional preparations under the direction of the police's election administration.

"I have confidence in all the police officers, fighters, and volunteers who will act with the professionalism that characterizes the Israel Police and enable the public to exercise their right to vote," Levy stated.