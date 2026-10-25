Figures in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's inner circle and senior members of Israel's defense establishment believe that the Iranian regime cannot be overthrown through military force alone, Kan News reported on Sunday evening.

According to the report, one individual close to Netanyahu recently expressed skepticism that a military operation could bring about a change of government in Tehran, arguing that such action could damage the regime's capabilities without removing it from power.

The assessment differs from Netanyahu's recent statements, in which he called for completing the mission of toppling the Iranian regime during the remaining two years of US President Donald Trump's term.

However, Netanyahu himself expressed a similar position in March, when he emphasized that responsibility for changing Iran's leadership ultimately rests with its citizens.

"Our aspiration is to bring the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny. Ultimately, it depends on them," Netanyahu said at the time.

Earlier on Sunday, President Trump told the press that no American strike against Iran was expected that day. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that Qatari mediators had arrived in Tehran for discussions.

On Friday evening, Kan News reported that the Israeli and American militaries had made preparations for another operation against Iran, the third such potential military campaign within approximately six months. However, no attack plan had received final approval.

The preparations followed Trump's instructions to US Central Command to develop options for striking Iran, without specifying a date for carrying out an operation. The directive also prompted increased vigilance within Israel's defense establishment.

Last week, Kan News reported that Israeli security officials had raised objections to conducting an attack on Iran before the upcoming elections, concerned that such an operation could be viewed as political interference in the electoral process.

Officials also noted that a military campaign could affect the timing of the elections, necessitate extensive reservist mobilization, and have other consequences. These concerns were also raised during discussions between IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir and his American counterpart.