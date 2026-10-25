Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Iran and its proxies on Sunday during a visit to an Arrow air defense system battery, following intelligence indicating the possibility of attacks against Israel aimed at disrupting the elections.

Netanyahu emphasized that the IDF is prepared for both defensive and offensive operations and made clear that Israel would respond forcefully to any attempt to attack it.

"I'm here at one of our Arrow batteries. The IDF is prepared on both defense and in offense," Netanyahu said.

He then revealed, "We have intelligence indications that our enemies, Iran and its proxies, may try to challenge us with attacks in order to disrupt the elections."

"And I warn them: Do not test us. You will suffer blows of a magnitude far beyond proportion, far beyond what you imagine. It will be a decisive blow against you. Make no mistake about us. Do not test us."