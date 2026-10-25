The leader of the Ger Hasidic dynasty, Rabbi Yaakov Aryeh Alter, 87, arrived at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon for a prearranged medical procedure, marking the beginning of a series of dialysis treatments scheduled for the coming weeks.

The Rebbe was accompanied to the hospital by his son, Rabbi Nechemia Alter, as well as close associates and senior members of the hasidic community, including his personal attendant, Leiby Paznichevsky, and community activist Moti Babchik.

The treatment began in the afternoon, and was expected to last approximately two hours. Barring complications, the Rebbe is expected to be discharged and return home in the evening.

Due to the treatment and the need for recovery and rest, the Ger Hasidic leadership announced that the Rebbe would not receive visitors at his Jerusalem residence this week.