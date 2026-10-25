Former Hamas hostage Eitan Mor has defended his father, Tzvika Mor, following criticism from Amir Sperling of the Democrats party.

In a post on Instagram, Eitan rejected the claim that his father had not cared about his fate while he was held captive by Hamas. He argued that, on the contrary, his father’s efforts helped secure his release.

The controversy began after Sperling claimed in an interview with i24NEWS that “Tzvika Mor didn’t care that his son was in the tunnels."

Eitan, who was released from Hamas captivity, responded publicly, addressing Sperling directly.

“Amir Sperling, it’s such a shame you can’t understand that it was precisely my father’s actions that brought me home," he wrote.

Eitan explained that his father’s position throughout the war had centered on the need to exert significant military pressure on Hamas, arguing that such pressure would force the terrorist organization to negotiate and release the hostages.

He rejected the suggestion that demonstrations had persuaded Hamas to release hostages, maintaining that military action was the decisive factor.

“Hamas doesn’t return hostages voluntarily. Hamas isn’t moved by demonstrations," he wrote.

Eitan specifically pointed to the military campaign in Gaza City, arguing that the pressure on the city had been crucial in bringing Hamas to the negotiating table.

“Hamas would never have come to the negotiating table without enormous military pressure on Gaza City itself, which my father demanded throughout the war," he wrote.

מפגש קצוות רגע לפני בחירות גורליות, עם האיש שמושך בחוטים מאחורי הקמפיין של השמאל

Four months ago, Sperling sparked controversy with a post on X in which he wrote: “Tzvika Mor’s first campaign promise: I pledge to return my son to the tunnels."

The post drew widespread criticism on social media, prompting Sperling to delete it.