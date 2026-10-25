US President Donald Trump sharply criticized former President Barack Obama on his Truth Social platform following Obama's endorsement of Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, accusing Obama of repeatedly backing losing presidential candidates and attacking El-Sayed over his political views and professional background.

"Obama was a grossly incompetent President!" Trump wrote, opening his statement with criticism of the former president's foreign policy, particularly his administration's nuclear agreement with Iran.

"He paid off Iran with $Billions, and gave them a road to a Nuclear Weapon," Trump claimed.

The President then pointed to Obama's support for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, both of whom lost to Trump.

"He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways. He then campaigned full out for Kamala, and likewise, she lost," Trump wrote.

Turning to Obama's endorsement of El-Sayed, Trump accused the Democratic candidate of extremism and hostility toward Jews, Black Americans, and the United States.

"Now he's campaigning for a Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist, who hates Jews and Blacks and AMERICANS and TRUMP, and he is going to lose, also," Trump declared.

The accusations concerning El-Sayed's alleged extremist affiliations and hostility toward religious and racial groups were not substantiated in Trump's post.

Trump also attacked El-Sayed's medical credentials and professional record, describing him as a "Fake Doctor" and claiming that he operates what Trump characterized as the worst clinic in the country. The President did not provide supporting evidence for those allegations.

The President went on to highlight his own record in Michigan, citing his electoral performance and claiming credit for economic developments in the state.

"I won Michigan, BIG, have brought back the Car Industry, the Air Force Base, and everything else. Also, more jobs than ever before," Trump wrote.

He continued his criticism of El-Sayed, accusing him of supporting open borders and suggesting that further damaging information about the Democratic candidate would emerge.

"Michigan doesn't want an arrogant, Open Borders, Fake Doctor, Jihadist, whose reputation will only get worse as more information is revealed - And there's plenty," Trump stated.

Concluding his post, Trump reiterated his support for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, who is running against El-Sayed.

"VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS! He will never let you down!" the President wrote.