"יש בינינו תהום אידיאולוגית": וינטר עונה אם יישב תחת איזנקוט - והחיבוק באולפן

Amcha Yisrael party chairman Ofer Winter made clear in an interview with i24NEWS that he would not agree to sit in a government headed by Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot because of the ideological differences between them.

"With Gadi Eisenkot, although I respect him on a personal level, there is an enormous ideological gulf between us. An enormous gulf," Winter said during the interview.

Winter criticized Eisenkot's security approach, saying: "Gadi led the policy of containment. Gadi led the policy of reaching understandings. Gadi reduced the size of the military. I know him very well from the army, and that's why I look at the path - I judge people by their path. That's why I said I will not sit under Gadi. That's not our way."

Eisenkot served as the IDF's 21st Chief of Staff between 2015-2019. Just months after Eisenkot took office, in summer 2015, the IDF shortened mandatory service for men from 36 months to 32 months, and in 2016, it was shortend again from 32 months to 30 months.

At the end of the interview, as Winter was preparing to leave the studio, he encountered Eisenkot, who had arrived for his own appearance. Eisenkot wished him success, and Winter replied, "I just said that I respect you on a personal level." The two even embraced.

The presenter took advantage of the encounter to ask Winter once again whether he would agree to sit in a government led by Eisenkot.

"I will not serve under him, but I said that I have great respect for him on a personal level. I even gave him a hug," Winter reiterated.

Eisenkot ended the brief encounter by saying, "May we all succeed."