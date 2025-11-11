In the city of Al-Fashir, Sudan, innocent civilians have been killed in such numbers that blood is visible in satellite images.

A video comes from a hospital: dozens upon dozens of civilian corpses, inside and out, and the few survivors who are gasping and have now been executed.

Entire neighborhoods leveled, villages erased, and tens of thousands of people dead-by bullets or by hunger in the desert. The Islamist militias have turned civil war into a theater of extermination.

In Al-Fashir, Christians have been “hunted down and executed,” explains the NGO International Christian Concern.

“They came into our village shouting against Christians, calling us ‘infidels.’ They set fire to the church, and the flames spread, devouring everything they touched. They dragged the men out of their homes, massacring and beheading them. I could hear their screams, but there was no time to think. We had to flee. We left everything behind,” said a survivor.

Yet the moral noise of the West has fallen strangely silent.

No humanitarian corridor. No leaflet warning innocents to flee. No delivery of aid. No Greta. No flotilla. No special rapporteur. No vigils.

Videos show massacres with shouts of “Allahu Akbar.” But no one broadcasts them.

We have reached the point where a fake genocide has smothered our sympathy for a real one.

No major demonstration in New York, no banner from city halls, no “anti-colonialist” scholars from Bologna, no cry from peace activists marching in Assisi-not even the hollow echo of digital hashtags.

Silence of governments. Silence of NGOs. No one wants to march for Khartoum or wear a shirt saying “I am Darfur.”

No one shows the living mass graves. This is not a movie; it’s real.

Surely part of this has to do with the fact that dictatorships are now capable of manipulating Western consciousness.

Just read the new report on how French institutions, media, left-wing parties, top universities, intellectuals, and student bodies have all become targets of Iranian interference.

“Iranian infiltration has acted like a poison, slowly seeping into society, drop by drop; now it spreads, exerts influence, and corrodes,” it reads.

But there is more.

Where are the calls to dismantle “Arab colonialism”?

Sudan’s agony does not fit the woke worldview.

There is no “white oppressor”. No “Jewish settlers”. The perpetrators are all Islamists, black and Arab, ideologically positioned to be the victims of the West.

As Sébastien Boussois writes in Le Journal du Dimanche, our “variable moral geometry” collapses, and progressivism retreats into silence.

Sudan is unbearable not because it is far away, black, or Islamic (Gaza is also far away, Arab, and Islamic), but because it is culturally useless.

The Palestinian Arab child and the Israeli soldier, the anti-colonial dictatorship and the Western democracy, the humanitarian tent and the guarded fence-all neatly arranged for the great performance.

When Israel defends itself, the West wakes up. When Arab-Muslim militias massacre, the West goes to sleep.

In the Islamic tunnels, in Gaza as in Baghdad, Jews die and are tortured without cameras.

The same was true for Vietnam: People took to the streets shouting “Stalin, Mao, Ho Chi Minh,” certainly not for the boat people, the poor South Vietnamese fleeing by sea.

Thus, the massacre of Al-Fashir passes unnoticed.

Naturalized as a U.S. citizen eight years ago under the Trump administration, the new NY mayor Mamdani was born in Uganda. And yet it was not in Uganda or Iraq, Iran, Azerbaijan-or any Muslim country-that the family settled, but in America, which Mamdani father loves to remind us was founded on the genocide of Native Americans and the slavery of African Americans.

Liberal democracies in Muslim lands can be counted on one withered hand. In fact, there is only one liberal democracy in the entire Middle Eat: Israel, the very country the Mamdanis want to destroy.

And the same spiritual mechanism that justifies Islamic violence against Israeli Jews now renders it blind to Islamist atrocities in Africa.

Evil is recognized only when it speaks English or Hebrew; oppression only when it can be attributed to Europe, Israel, the Crusades, or British colonialism. Never to Arabic-speaking Jihad and Islam.

So they avert their woke gaze, because they cannot afford to see.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.