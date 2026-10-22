Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Ascent Aviation Services and World Star Aviation on Thursday announced the commencement of Boeing 777-300ERSF passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversions in North America.

The first Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft, from World Star Aviation’s portfolio, has arrived for conversion at Ascent’s newly expanded Pinal Air Park campus in Marana, Arizona.

Ascent’s Marana facility will serve as the North American conversion site for IAI’s 777-300ERSF program, forming part of IAI’s global conversion network. As cargo operators seek to maximize fleet value and meet growing long-haul freight demand, P2F conversions have become one of the fastest-growing segments in the commercial aviation aftermarket.

Guy Bar Lev, IAI's President and CEO, said: "Our vision is to shape the future of aviation by turning engineering innovation into lasting value for our customers. Passenger-to-freighter conversions are a key part of that vision, extending the productive life of aircraft and helping airlines adapt to changing market needs. Establishing a conversion presence in North America advances our long-term strategy to strengthen IAI’s position in the global commercial aviation market."

As part of a long-term agreement with IAI, Ascent Aviation Services will operate two parallel Boeing 777-300ERSF conversion lines. The expansion is expected to create hundreds of highly skilled aviation jobs in Southern Arizona while reinforcing Marana's position as one of North America's fastest-growing aerospace and aviation hubs. By combining IAI's certified conversion technology with Ascent's extensive MRO infrastructure and widebody aircraft expertise, the facility expands global conversion capacity while providing customers with greater flexibility and support in the North American market.

Mr. Yaacov Berkovitz, EVP and GM of IAI Aviation Group, explained: "The launch of Boeing 777-300ERSF conversions in North America marks an important milestone for IAI’s global conversion program. Together with Ascent Aviation Services, we are expanding production capacity and bringing our conversion capabilities closer to customers in the region. World Star Aviation has played a key role in making this milestone possible, and we deeply appreciate their commitment, the work they have invested in bringing the first aircraft to Marana, and their confidence in IAI’s technology. This collaboration brings together the expertise and dedication of all three companies to support cargo operators worldwide."

IAI's Boeing 777-300ERSF is the world's first and only certified Boeing 777-300ER passenger-to-freighter conversion program. The arrival of the first World Star Aviation aircraft demonstrates continued market confidence in the program while expanding IAI’s ability to support customers as demand for widebody freighter conversions continues to grow.

David Querio, CEO of Ascent Aviation Services, added: "The arrival of our first Boeing 777-300ER conversion aircraft marks an exciting new chapter for Ascent Aviation Services. This aircraft represents far more than the start of a single project - it marks the beginning of a long-term partnership with IAI and the first of many Boeing 777-300ERSF passenger-to-freighter conversions that will take place here in Marana. As the demand for cargo conversions continues to grow across the aviation industry, Ascent is proud to be at the forefront of this expanding market with world-class facilities, exceptional talent, and a commitment to operational excellence."

The launch follows the completion of two new cutting-edge, 90,000-square-foot widebody hangars purpose-built to support IAI's global Boeing 777-300ERSF conversion program. The $70 million investment triples hangar capacity at Ascent's Marana facility, significantly expanding the company's heavy maintenance and widebody aircraft modification capabilities, further positioning Southern Arizona as a premier destination for next-generation freighter conversions.

Yoyo Allalouf, a partner at World Star Aviation, said: "We chose IAI’s 777-300ERSF P2F program because we believe it is the strongest 777 P2F program available at this most critical of times for 777 passenger to freight conversion production. Ascent’s Marana facility gives us the capacity and quality standards we look for as we grow our freighter portfolio. Decisions like this one are how we manage value for our investors across the cycle - backing the right platform, the right technology and the right execution partner. We’re glad to see this aircraft lead the way for the program in North America."

Garreth Slevin, also a partner at World Star Aviation, noted: "WSA’s history with IAI in widebody P2F programs dates back to the 1990s and the Boeing 747-200 P2F program. IAI’s dominance in the widebody P2F space, demonstrated by its Boeing 747 and 767 programs, together with our long-standing relationship, underpinned our decision to choose IAI for the 777-300ERSF. We’re proud to continue that partnership with Ascent as the program launches in North America."