עשרות משאיות חסומות צו 9

Protesters on Thursday blocked dozens of aid trucks headed towards Gaza, demanding the demilitarization of Gaza Strip and an end to humanitarian aid shipments that serve to strengthen the Hamas terrorist organization.

The protest, held near the Kerem Shalom Crossing, was attended by activists from the Tzav 9 movement, residents of Gaza border communities, and representatives of various political parties.

Among the participants were MK Yulia Malinovsky of the Yisrael Beytenu party, and Sigal Kraunik, a candidate for Ofer Winter's Amcha Yisrael party.

The protest began in the morning, when dozens of activists arrived near the crossing and held a rally attended by elected officials and representatives of both the coalition and opposition, stressing: "No matter whom you vote for, Israel's security must never be compromised."

As a result of the blockade, aid truck traffic was disrupted, leaving approximately 50 trucks unable to continue their journey.

Israel Police officers dispatched to the scene worked to remove the protesters and reopen the road. During the operation, police forcibly removed activists who were blocking the trucks.

The protesters emphasized that aid entering Gaza provides Hamas with financial support and enables the terrorist organization to maintain its power. According to them, further aid shipments must be conditioned on Gaza's demilitarization.

At the protest, held days before the Knesset elections, participants emphasized that the demand for Gaza's demilitarization and Israel's security is shared by activists from different political parties.