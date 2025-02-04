The Palestinian Arab news agency Quds Press reported that so far, Israel has deported 99 released terrorists to Egypt as part of the ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Hamas.

The report also said that during the implementation of the phases of the agreement, an additional 263 terrorist prisoners will be deported to Egypt.

A senior Hamas official told Quds Press that the terror organization is currently in contact with several countries to gain their consent to receive the deported prisoners.

Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, and Malaysia have agreed to accept released terrorists, and negotiations are now underway with Algeria and Indonesia regarding this matter.

Tunisia has refused to accept freed terrorist prisoners, and Egypt has announced that it is only willing to accept prisoners who are members of Fatah. On Tuesday, 15 terrorists are expected to arrive in Turkey from Cairo.

The released terrorists are staying in a hotel at a cost of about one million dollars, funded by Qatar.