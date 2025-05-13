UN aviation body rules Russia responsible for downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17

The United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has ruled that Russia was responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, a tragedy that claimed the lives of all 298 passengers and crew on board.

The passenger aircraft was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was struck by a Russian-made missile while flying over the Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists were engaged in conflict with Ukrainian forces. The incident is one of the most significant aviation disasters in recent history.

According to the ICAO Council's ruling, the Russian Federation violated the Convention on International Civil Aviation, commonly known as the Chicago Convention, by failing to refrain from the use of weapons against a civilian aircraft in flight. The decision marks the first time in ICAO history that a dispute between member states has been adjudicated.

The case was brought before the Council in 2022 by the governments of the Netherlands and Australia, whose citizens comprised the majority of those killed—196 Dutch nationals and 38 Australians. Victims also included British, Belgian, and Malaysian citizens.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong urged Russia to accept responsibility: "We call upon Russia to finally face up to its responsibility for this horrifying act of violence and compensate the victims for its egregious conduct."

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced that the Netherlands and Australia would request the ICAO Council to mandate negotiations with Russia to ensure that talks proceed in good faith and adhere to defined timelines.

The ICAO ruling raises the possibility of compensation for the families of the victims, though Moscow has consistently denied any involvement in the attack.