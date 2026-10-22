Pope Leo XIV will not require additional treatment for lung cancer after medical examinations confirmed that the disease had not spread beyond the affected area, the Vatican announced Wednesday.

The announcement follows surgery last week in which the 71-year-old pontiff underwent the removal of the lower lobe of his right lung. The procedure was the first major health challenge of his 17-month papacy.

Doctors determined that Leo had adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, but subsequent laboratory examinations found that the disease remained localized.

The pope's personal physician, Dr. Luigi Carbone, and his surgeon, Dr. Stefano Margaritora, confirmed the findings in a joint statement issued by the Vatican and quoted by The Associated Press.

"A subsequent oncology assessment confirmed that no further treatment is necessary," the doctors said.

Leo underwent surgery at Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic and was released Saturday, four days after the operation. He subsequently announced that he would gradually return to his regular schedule.

In cases involving early-stage lung cancer, surgery can be sufficient when the disease is confined to a small area and has not reached nearby lymph nodes or developed other characteristics associated with more aggressive tumors.

Additional treatment is generally considered when post-operative examinations reveal evidence of cancer spreading or other concerning findings.

Despite undergoing major surgery, Leo continued carrying out some of his responsibilities while hospitalized, including a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Since returning to the Vatican, he has made two public appearances.

On Sunday, the pope delivered his traditional blessing from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square. His next major scheduled engagement is a November 6-17 visit to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru.