Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery at Rome's Gemelli hospital on Tuesday, during which doctors confirmed a diagnosis of lung cancer and removed the lower lobe of his right lung, the Vatican announced, according to The Associated Press.

In a medical bulletin issued following the procedure, the Vatican said tests conducted during the operation confirmed that the 71-year-old pontiff has lung adenocarcinoma, a form of lung cancer. Doctors had previously suspected the diagnosis based on examinations performed before surgery.

The operation lasted approximately 90 minutes, although the Pope spent about three hours in the operating room.

"The surgery was successful, and there were no complications," the Vatican said.

The procedure was performed by a medical team headed by Dr. Stefano Margaritora, Gemelli hospital's chief thoracic surgeon.

Earlier Tuesday, Leo entered the hospital through its main entrance, greeting dozens of supporters who had gathered outside. The Pope waved to the crowd before proceeding inside.

The American-born pontiff had publicly disclosed his health concerns during his Sunday noon prayer, revealing that doctors had discovered a small, localized nodule in his lung and that he would undergo surgery to remove it.

The announcement marked the first publicly disclosed major health issue of his 17-month papacy, with the Vatican providing unusually detailed information about his medical condition.

Before the operation, oncologists said that even if the nodule proved cancerous, the Pope's prognosis would be "excellent" because the abnormality had been detected at an early stage and was scheduled for removal.

The Vatican announced Monday that all papal audiences through October 20 had been canceled to accommodate the procedure and recovery.