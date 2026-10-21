Two foreign activists, a father and son, were arrested during an unauthorized olive harvest near the village of At-Tuwani in the Hebron Hills.

Following the incident, the Population and Immigration Authority decided to deport the two from Israel later that evening and bar them from entering the country in the future.

The incident occurred amid joint preparations by the Judea and Samaria Police District and the IDF for the olive harvest season, aimed at maintaining public order and preventing clashes in the area.

According to a police statement, officers from the Hebron Police Station and troops from the Judea Brigade were deployed in the area following a call to hold an olive harvest that had not been coordinated or approved in advance. The police noted that this activity was carried out with the encouragement of the Al-Haq organization, which is defined as a terror group.

Police noted that discussions had already been held with village residents the previous day in an effort to prevent the unauthorized activity.

Despite the warnings, several Palestinian Arabs arrived at the site accompanied by the two foreign activists and began harvesting olives.

When Hebron police officers arrived, the participants began fleeing toward a designated military firing zone, where entry is prohibited.

Officers arrested the two foreign activists, a father and son, on suspicion of illegally entering a military firing zone and what police described as their identification with the organization.

The two were taken to the Hebron Police Station for questioning and subsequently jailed.

On Wednesday morning, they were transferred to the Population and Immigration Authority for a hearing. Following the hearing, authorities decided to deport both activists from Israel b evening and prohibit them from entering the country in the future.

The Judea and Samaria Police District stressed that they will continue working in cooperation with the IDF and other law enforcement authorities to prevent disruptions of order and violent incidents during the olive harvest season.

Police added that activities of this kind could lead to confrontations and escalation on the ground, emphasizing that they would pursue legal action against those involved in violations of the law, including through the deportation of foreign nationals.