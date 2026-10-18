The IDF is currently allowing olive harvesting in agricultural areas located within the security zone in southern Lebanon, including the entry of Syrian laborers employed by Lebanese residents, according to a report by Galai Tzahal

According to the report, the harvest is taking place on agricultural land belonging to villages along the border, from Kfar Shouba in the east to Alma al-Shaab in the west. The activity is being carried out in coordination with IDF forces deployed in the area and under military escort and supervision.

Most of the villages where harvesting is being permitted are Christian villages. However, the list also includes Kfar Shouba, a Sunni Muslim village from which Hezbollah previously conducted terrorist activities. During the war, the IDF eliminated several terrorists operating in the village.

Those participating in the harvest include not only residents of the Lebanese villages but also Syrian laborers employed by the landowners. Their entry into the area is also coordinated with the IDF.

Military officials explained that the entry of harvest workers is conditional upon security checks and obtaining the necessary approvals. However, they did not specify how the security screening process is conducted or whether each participant undergoes an individual background check by the IDF Intelligence Directorate or the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Another unanswered question is whether the decision to permit harvesting within the security zone was approved by Israel's political leadership.

A further discrepancy emerged between the military's response and the details revealed in the report. The IDF claimed that harvesting was being permitted exclusively in Christian villages, even though Kfar Shouba, which is among the villages where the activity is taking place, is a Sunni Muslim village.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated: "The IDF is allowing olive harvesting in several Christian villages in southern Lebanon, in accordance with the security assessment. The entry of participants is subject to the required checks and approvals and is conducted under IDF supervision, with monitoring of their entry into and exit from the area.

"The activity is taking place in accordance with the operational assessment, while safeguarding the security of IDF forces and residents of northern Israel.

"The IDF is operating in accordance with the ceasefire agreement to ensure the security of residents of northern Israel."