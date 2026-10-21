A Lebanese judge ordered two Hezbollah officials to appear for questioning on Tuesday as authorities investigate a shipment containing approximately half a ton of explosives linked to the Iran-backed terrorist organization, AFP reported.

The judicial order follows the October 8 arrest of two suspected Hezbollah terrorists at a security checkpoint in Dahr Al-Baidar, eastern Lebanon. The explosives were discovered in a vehicle traveling toward Beirut.

A source familiar with the arrests told AFP that one of the suspects was the son of a Hezbollah official, while the other was also affiliated with the organization.

According to a judicial official who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, the judge summoned two additional Hezbollah officials “after initial investigations... established their identities."

Lebanese security agencies are now attempting to locate the officials and take them into custody for questioning.

The investigation comes after Hezbollah publicly acknowledged ownership of the seized explosives, an unusual admission by the organization.

Last week, Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah confirmed that the shipment belonged to the group and described the explosives as part of its military “capabilities" intended for use against Israel.

Fadlallah demanded that Lebanese authorities return the explosives and release the two detained suspects.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio subsequently called on the Lebanese government not to return the confiscated shipment.

The incident is part of a broader security crackdown in Lebanon, where authorities have reported intercepting three major shipments of explosives during October alone.

The seizures come as Lebanon's government faces mounting pressure to implement its commitment to disarm Hezbollah and establish state control over weapons.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has pledged that authorities “will deal with weapons outside the legal framework with the required firmness."

President Joseph Aoun also addressed the issue Saturday, stating that the Lebanese military and security services were “implementing the government’s decisions on extending the state’s authority... and confiscating weapons and ammunition."

In June, Lebanese and Israeli authorities reached a framework agreement outlining steps toward Hezbollah's disarmament, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from territories under their control, and the deployment of the Lebanese army to those areas.

Hezbollah did not participate in the negotiations and has continued to oppose direct talks with Israel.

The organization has also refused demands to surrender its weapons and has repeatedly violated the ceasefire, complicating efforts to implement the agreement.

Israeli forces have continued striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in response to those violations.