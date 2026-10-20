The IDF is developing a new assessment test designed to identify candidates’ cognitive abilities and potential, including those who lack a high school matriculation certificate or whose academic backgrounds have limited their military career options. According to a report by Kan News, the new test will assess skills such as memory, concentration, planning, information processing, and the ability to adapt thinking to changing situations. Rather than relying on knowledge acquired in school, candidates will complete tasks involving basic stimuli, including shapes, colors and counting exercises.

The test is being developed as part of a pilot program led by the IDF’s Behavioral Sciences Department in cooperation with the Manpower Directorate. Its purpose is to supplement the existing recruitment screening process, providing a broader picture of each candidate’s abilities and suitability for different military roles. Military professionals involved in the project say the use of basic tasks is intended to minimize the influence of candidates’ educational and cultural backgrounds. This could allow young people who did not complete high school or obtain a matriculation certificate to demonstrate abilities that were not identified through existing screening methods.

The new test is not intended to replace current assessments, but rather to serve as an additional tool for identifying candidates with potential for military service in a wider range of positions. The IDF hopes to begin incorporating the test into its recruitment process over the coming year. The pilot program is currently in the development and research stages.

Alongside the planned changes to recruitment screening, the military is working to expand opportunities for young people from Israel’s geographic periphery, particularly in technological fields. One of the main initiatives is the Bridges program, which introduces middle school students to technology and computer studies as part of their regular education.

Established in 2021 through cooperation between the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Education and Youth Corps, the program initially operated in just five local authorities. Over the past five years, it has expanded to 40 municipalities and now serves approximately 17,000 students.

However, the IDF acknowledges that the program has yet to reach all the communities identified as needing greater access to these opportunities. A total of 120 local authorities have been designated as areas requiring additional support, meaning the current program covers only part of the target population.