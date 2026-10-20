Germany's Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's ambassador in Berlin on Monday following the conviction of two men involved in an Iranian-linked plot to target prominent Jewish figures in the country.

The diplomatic move followed a ruling by the Hamburg Higher Regional Court on Thursday, which sentenced the two defendants to eight and a half years and four and a half years in prison.

According to the court, the principal defendant had acted on behalf of the Iranian government in preparing arson attacks and assassinations on German soil.

Among those targeted were Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, and Volker Beck, president of the German-Israeli Partnership.

In a statement published on social media, the German Foreign Ministry condemned the plot and emphasized its commitment to protecting Jewish communities.

“We will not tolerate attacks on Jewish life or those who defend it anywhere, especially in Germany," the ministry declared.

German officials also warned that Berlin would not permit the Iranian regime to intimidate its citizens or threaten the country's free society.

Iran responded by summoning Germany's ambassador to Tehran, Axel Dittmann, to protest what it characterized as repeated unfounded accusations by German authorities, according to Iranian state-affiliated media.

Alireza Yousefi, a senior official at Iran's Foreign Ministry, denied that Tehran had been involved in the plot.

He claimed that allegations of Iranian involvement were part of a longstanding campaign by Israel and certain Western governments against the Islamic Republic.

Yousefi further accused Germany of attempting to divert attention from what Tehran alleged was Berlin's involvement in American and Israeli military strikes against Iran.

The Iranian official said his government would continue seeking international accountability for what he described as “Germany's participation in war crimes."