המחאה נגד בן גביר עומדים ביחד

A group of far-left activists from the Standing Together student chapter on Sunday evening attempted to disrupt a conference attended by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir at Tel Aviv University, attended by hundreds of students.

As Ben Gvir took the stage, the activists stood on their chairs and began shouting at him in an attempt to prevent him from speaking. A clash soon developed between the protesters and Ben Gvir's supporters in the audience.

During the protest, several activists lay on the floor near the stage and shouted at Ben Gvir: "Fascism will not pass."

They later accused him: "Your policies kill people, lead to record numbers of crime victims, and increase murders of women. You are endangering all our lives."

Other activists shouted: "Terror supporter, get out of here!"

Turning to the protesters, Ben Gvir asked: "I don't understand. Tell me, I want to ask you a question: When Mansour Abbas is cut off - is he allowed to speak? Is Mansour Abbas allowed to speak, but I am not allowed to speak? It's your hypocrisy."

The protest took place during a conference attended by hundreds of students, while the group of demonstrators attempted to disrupt Ben Gvir's speech.

Following the incident, the activists issued a statement celebrating their attempt to prevent Ben Gvir from speaking on campus and calling to vote against him in the upcoming elections.

"Tonight, we prevented the convicted terror supporter from speaking on our campus. Next Tuesday, we will go out and vote to kick him and the Kahanists out of the government," they stated.

"People like this are not welcome at the university. He is not legitimate here or anywhere else," the activists added. "We drove him out, and we'll drive the Kahanist government out with him."