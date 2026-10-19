The IDF has launched its Week of Appreciation for Lone Soldiers, dedicated to thousands of service members who face the challenges of military service without a close family support network.

Throughout the week, the military aims to express its appreciation for male and female soldiers serving in a wide range of units and roles, including approximately 2,000 lone soldiers serving in combat positions.

The week is organized by the IDF's Lone Soldiers Center within the Manpower Directorate, in cooperation with the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) in the US and the Association for the Wellbeing of Israel's Soldiers. Its goal is to recognize the contribution of lone soldiers to Israel's security and the commitment they demonstrate throughout their service.

According to figures released by the IDF, the lone soldier population is divided into two main groups: approximately half are classified as lone soldiers without immediate family in Israel, while the other half are classified as soldiers without a family support network.

The gender breakdown also reflects a diverse population: approximately 40% of lone soldiers are women and 60% are men. The average age of enlistment among this group is 21.

Military figures also show how many soldiers immigrated to Israel and enlisted in recent years. In 2023, approximately 200 soldiers immigrated and enlisted; in 2024, the number stood at around 500; and in 2025, approximately 400 soldiers immigrated and enlisted.

Alongside soldiers who came to Israel specifically to serve in the IDF, the military also includes soldiers classified as lacking a family support network. For them, as for other lone soldiers, military service involves coping with challenges arising from the absence of close family support.

The IDF emphasizes that lone soldiers fill important roles in various units and contribute to Israel's security every day. The Week of Appreciation is intended to thank them for their service, determination and commitment, while recognizing the unique challenges they face throughout their military service.