Israeli officials are expressing skepticism about the prospects for an imminent normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia, despite US President Donald Trump's recent statements suggesting that Riyadh could be closer than ever to joining the Abraham Accords, i24NEWS reported.

According to the report, Israeli diplomatic sources see little indication that Saudi Arabia is preparing to move forward with establishing formal relations with the Jewish state.

“Riyadh is showing little appetite for advancing normalization," an Israeli source told i24NEWS.

A senior Israeli diplomatic official similarly cautioned against expectations of an imminent breakthrough.

“There is no evidence to substantiate that we are on the verge of a dramatic move. But who knows what the future holds."

The assessments contrast with comments Trump made Friday, when he suggested that Israeli assistance to Saudi Arabia in its confrontation with the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels had improved the prospects for diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump was asked whether Riyadh should accept Israeli assistance in its campaign against the Houthis.

"Yeah, I do. I think they will. Israel has been very helpful to Saudi Arabia," Trump replied.

His comments indicated that Israel and Saudi Arabia have been cooperating despite the absence of official diplomatic ties.

When questioned about whether Saudi participation in the Abraham Accords was once again under consideration, Trump expressed confidence that the possibility remained open.

"Yeah, I think so. Maybe more than ever. The Abraham Accords is one of our great achievements. But Saudi Arabia is very happy to have Israel's support and our support," he said.

Saudi-Israeli normalization has been a major objective of American diplomacy since the Abraham Accords were established during Trump's first term in office.

Before Hamas' October 7, 2023, terrorist attack against Israel, Washington had been working to broker an agreement that would establish formal diplomatic relations between Jerusalem and Riyadh.

Those efforts appeared to be progressing before the massacre, but Saudi Arabia subsequently suspended the US-backed initiative.