Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to arrive at the White House on November 18 for an official working visit with US President Donald Trump, a White House official confirmed Monday, according to Reuters.

The visit comes as President Trump continues efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, the normalization framework he brokered in 2020 between Israel and four Arab nations: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

While the Trump administration has made repeated overtures to Riyadh, Saudi officials have long stated that a Palestinian state would be a condition for Saudi Arabia to normalize ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia and Israel appeared to be on track towards normalization before Hamas’ attack against Israel on October 7, 2023. After the massacre, Saudi Arabia put the US-backed plans to normalize ties with Israel on ice.

Trump said in an interview last month that he expects an expansion of the Abraham Accords in the near future and expressed hope that Saudi Arabia will join the pact.

“I hope to see Saudi Arabia go in, and I hope to see others go in. I think when Saudi Arabia goes in, everybody goes in,” the President said.