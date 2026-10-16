A joint search operation led by the Israel Police and the Israel Dog Unit (IDU) took place this week in the Tzfat and Meron area, focusing on solving some of Israel's most famous missing person cases. The search area is a part of northern Israel that is home to many unexplained disappearances.

The operation involved the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, and officers from the Tzfat Police Station. Search teams worked in challenging terrain, using a range of search methods to examine areas where the missing men might be found.

The primary focus was on Rafael Haim Hadad, who was approximately 60 when he disappeared from the Safed area on November 18, 2022, and David Padida, who was approximately 28 when he disappeared on October 15, 2024.

The search areas also overlapped with locations relevant to other missing-person cases in the region, including those of nine-year-old Hymanut Kassaou. 16-year-old Moishe Kleinerman, and 37-year-old Moshe Eliezer Ilovitz. All remain missing.

The Israel Dog Unit appealed to the public for assistance, urging anyone with information about the missing individuals or details that could help investigators establish a lead to come forward.