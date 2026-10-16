More than 700 people gathered late Thursday night and early Friday morning near the Gaza border and established a new settlement outpost named "Halutzei Gaza" (Pioneers of Gaza), opposite Gaza City.

During the event, structures were placed at the site and basic infrastructure was installed.

Participants included dozens of families and children, bereaved families, wounded IDF soldiers, rabbis, Knesset members, and public figures. The initiative was organized as part of the Nachala movement's efforts to promote Jewish settlement in the Gaza Strip.

The movement is now calling on the government to order the relocation of the outpost from its current location to the northern buffer zone inside the Gaza Strip.

"Only taking territory and establishing settlements will instill in the enemy a clear sense of defeat," the Nachala movement stated. "We demand that the government stand firm against pressure and immediately order the relocation of the settlement to the northern buffer zone in Gaza, which is an inseparable part of the Land of Israel."

The movement also outlined its demands ahead of the formation of the next government, adding, "We expect the next government's coalition guidelines to include the establishment of communities in the Gaza Strip, the repeal of the Disengagement Law, and the encouragement of emigration."