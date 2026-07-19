The IDF announced on Sunday that it would be enacting a closed military zone in various areas in the Gaza envelope. The move comes as part of preparations ahead of a planned mass march organized by the right-wing Nachala Movement calling for the establishment of new Jewish communities in the Gaza Strip.

The official directive, signed by IDF Southern Command Commanding Officer Maj. Gen. Yaniv Assor went into effect on Sunday morning for 24 hours.

Per the map of closures set out in the order, the closed zones include the entire area west of Route 34 between Yad Mordechai Junction and Shaar Hanegev Junction. Additionally, the military has closed the entire area west of Route 232 from the Shaar Hanegev Junction until the end of the road at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The military preparations come ahead of the "March of Thousands to Gaza," which is being led under the official slogan: "After 21 years, we return home."

According to the original plan, Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich, Shlomo Karhi, Nir Barkat, and Amichay Eliyahu are scheduled to attend the event. Along with the ministers, Knesset Members Limor Son Har-Melech, Simcha Rothman, Almog Cohen, and Tzvi Sukkot have confirmed their attendance.