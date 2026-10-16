Tesla Unveils 'Flying' Roadster with SpaceX Thrusters

Is Tesla's first flying car about to hit the roads? Elon Musk unveiled the next generation of the electric Roadster sports car on Thursday night, in an extraordinary demonstration that showed the vehicle launching off a ramp, flipping through the air, and landing using special thrusters.

The event took place at SpaceX's testing facility in McGregor, Texas, where Tesla demonstrated the capabilities of the two-seater vehicle, developed in cooperation with Musk's space company.

Unlike conventional electric cars, the new Roadster is equipped with a propulsion system powered by extremely high-pressure compressed air.

According to Musk, the system allows the vehicle to perform unusual aerial maneuvers without requiring rocket fuel or any special propellant. Musk has set a target of beginning production in 2028.

"It literally is just going to propel itself up and be able to do these maneuvers whenever you'd like," Musk explained during the presentation.

During the demonstration, Musk referenced American motorcycle stuntman Evel Knievel, who became famous for his attempts to perform dangerous jumps during the 1960s and 1970s.

"I don’t know if this is possible or not, but some people may know about Evel Knievel’s attempt to jump the Snake River Canyon," he said. "Let's give it another shot."

Alongside its aerial maneuvering capabilities, Musk also presented extraordinary performance figures. According to him, the Roadster can accelerate from zero to 97 km/h (60 mph) in less than one second and reach a top speed of approximately 370 km/h (230 mph).

However, it remains unclear whether the propulsion systems will be permitted for use on public roads. Reuters noted that questions remain regarding the legal and safety implications of operating these capabilities outside testing facilities.

No new official price for the vehicle was announced during the event. When Tesla originally unveiled the Roadster, it presented a base price of approximately $200,000.

However, the reservation page displayed following the event listed several versions of the vehicle: the Performance version, requiring a $50,000 deposit, and the Thrust version, which includes acceleration thrusters and requires a $250,000 deposit.

The company also introduced the Rocket version, available by custom order only. Unlike the two-seater model, this is a single-seat version that, according to the company's description, is equipped with a complete flight system.