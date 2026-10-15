אלפים בריקוד בכנסללא קרדיט

More than 5,000 activists gathered Thursday evening at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem for the Religious Zionist Party's "Hineni" rally, ahead of the elections for the 26th Knesset, scheduled to take place in less than two weeks.

According to the party, the gathering marked the largest show of support in its history, bringing together grassroots activists from across Israel, from Metula in the north to Eilat in the south.

Leading rabbis from the religious Zionist community, representing more than 100 yeshivas and educational institutions, also attended the event to demonstrate their support for the party and its leadership.

Religious Zionist Party chairman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed the gathering, warning against voting for parties that might fail to cross the electoral threshold.

"In less than two weeks, we will head to elections that will determine the future of our country. A war on seven fronts, a struggle over our identity, our democracy, and our future - all of this is at stake at the ballot box," Smotrich said.

He outlined his party's priorities for the next Knesset term, including strengthening Jewish settlement in the Galilee and Negev, combating crime and protection rackets, reinforcing Jewish identity, easing the burden on reservists, drafting haredi men into the military, and introducing changes to the judicial system.

רגע השיא בכנס: אלפים בריקוד סוחף בכנס של סמוטריץ'

Smotrich went on to criticize other parties on the political right, arguing that they were jeopardizing the right-wing bloc's chances of winning the elections.

"The future of the State of Israel is too precious to gamble with. There are those who are still tempted to embark on dangerous adventures at the expense of the right, instead of taking national responsibility and withdrawing," he said.

Smotrich also warned against the formation of a government led by opposition figures.

"We must not lose and allow a destructive left-wing government of [Gadi] Eisenkot, [Yair] Golan, and [Mansour] Abbas to destroy everything we have built," he declared.

Concluding his remarks, Smotrich urged right-wing voters to support a party he said was certain to cross the electoral threshold.

"Therefore, in the upcoming elections, we are not gambling. We are choosing the safe option. We vote for those who have proven themselves through action, who remain faithful to their values, and who are 100 percent certain to cross the electoral threshold."

Party officials said the rally marked the beginning of the operational preparations for Election Day, during which thousands of activists will work to expand support for the party and encourage voters to turn out at the polls.