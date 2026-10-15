Israeli President Isaac Herzog flew to Baku aboard an aircraft operated by Azerbaijan's national airline, AZAL, allowing him to pass through Turkish airspace despite Ankara's ban on Israeli government aircraft, the Middle East Eye reported.

According to the report, Herzog departed for Azerbaijan on Wednesday to participate in an international summit in Baku aimed at promoting cooperation and strengthening ties between Asian countries. The Azerbaijani aircraft carrying the President flew through Turkish airspace.

The report further stated that Azerbaijan did not inform Turkey that the flight was carrying the President of Israel.

Since 2024, Turkey has prohibited Israeli government aircraft from entering its airspace, a restriction that has previously led to the cancellation of Herzog's visits or forced him to take longer flight routes.

נציגי מדינות ערביות עוזבים את האולם במהלך נאום הרצוג דוברות

Meanwhile, during Herzog's address at the international conference in Baku on Thursday morning, representatives of Iran, Turkey, Kuwait, Pakistan, and the Palestinian Authority walked out of the hall.

The Emir of Qatar, however, remained in the hall during Herzog's speech and listened to his remarks.