A Dublin hotel reportedly canceled a reservation for 70 rooms intended for delegates attending an international conference on combating antisemitism after learning the purpose of their visit and asking whether the event was connected to the IDF. The incident was disclosed by Maurice Cohen, chairman of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, during a reception at Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs marking the opening of the conference, according to a report by Ynet. The Herbert Park Hotel in Dublin’s Ballsbridge neighborhood reportedly withdrew the booking after initially accepting it.

The delegates are attending the 15th meeting of the Special Envoys and Coordinators Combating Antisemitism (SECCA), which is taking place in Dublin from October 12 to 14 as part of Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union. The meeting brings together representatives from the EU’s 27 member states. The conference, titled “Tackling antisemitism in the digital age," is an associated event of Ireland’s EU Council presidency. According to the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), it examines how antisemitism threatens fundamental values and democratic societies, with particular attention to the digital sphere.

The program brings together special envoys and coordinators, Jewish community representatives, technology companies, government officials and civil society organizations. Discussions include cooperation between Jewish communities and public authorities, as well as the role of technology in combating antisemitic hatred. Participants are also taking part in a high-level exchange with technology companies and an interactive workshop examining how artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are shaping online antisemitism and efforts to promote Jewish life.

According to Cohen’s account, the hotel canceled the group reservation after staff learned why the delegates were visiting Ireland. Hotel management reportedly asked whether the conference had any connection to the IDF, despite the gathering being a civilian and diplomatic event with no military involvement.

Ynet reported that a hotel manager declined to comment on the allegations on Tuesday evening and that a request for comment had been forwarded to the hotel’s corporate management.