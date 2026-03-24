Pope Leo suggested recently that Christian political leaders who start wars should go to confession and examine whether they are truly following religion.

"Do those Christians who bear grave responsibility in armed conflicts have the humility and courage ​to make a serious examination of conscience and to ​go to confession?", the pope said.

As an observant and faithful Catholic, this infuriates me.

The Iranian mullahs have been financing terror proxies for 47 years; they have killed hundreds of American citizens and military personnel over that time; they funded the Oct 7th attack on Israel; and Iran was a whisper away from developing a nuclear weapon - which would have meant Iran could have financed terror forever and NO ONE would be able to say boo to them, just like no one can say boo to North Korea because they have the bomb.

At LONG last, the U.S. and Israel, along with some European nations and several Arab nations proximate to Iran have said enough is enough. No more of Iran exporting terror, no more of Iran continuing to kill tens of thousands of Iranian citizens in the streets who protest their murderous, maniacal leadership so that they may finally be a free people.

And now, Pope Leo comes in and tells Christians who are part of this extraordinarily diverse multi-nation, Jewish-Muslim-Christian coalition to go to Confession?!

For what? For liberating 93 million Iranians, for finally stopping the terror factory which is Iran? For eliminating the mullahs who are responsible for brutal Islamic terror, which, if they had their way, would kill all 1.4 billion Catholics on the planet, and every other person of any faith or no faith if they didn't conform to the mullahs' particular brand of radical Islam?

Are you kidding me?

Pope Leo, what problem do you have with liberation? 93 million Iranians liberated. The Iran terror machine out of business for good. No nuclear weapons for the maniacal mullahs. What don't you get, Pope Leo? Further, what have YOU done to use YOUR moral authority as Pope and as a Head of State to get the mullahs to back off? Nothing? Then with all due respect, maybe YOU should go to Confession.

James Gennaro is a member of New York City Council