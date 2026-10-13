30 שנה לתורה מציון - Tora'h Mitzion's 30 Years Anniversary | שידור חי מבנייני האומה Live f

The Torah Mitzion organization, a pioneer of the Torah and Zionist emissary enterprise in the Jewish world, is celebrating a historic milestone this year: the 30th anniversary of its founding. To mark the occasion, hundreds of alumni, generations of emissary families, partners, and Diaspora community leaders will gather tonight for a festive evening of tribute and nostalgia titled "Past, Present, and Future," held at the International Convention Center (Binyanei HaUma) in Jerusalem.

Founded in 1996, Torah Mitzion revolutionized the world of community missions. The organization operates a global network of Zionist Kollels and community Batei Midrash, staffed by Israeli emissary families, yeshiva students, and National Service (Sherut Leumi) volunteers. Over the past three decades, approximately 1,700 of the organization's emissaries have been sent to dozens of communities across more than 20 countries. Their goals are to deepen Jewish identity, strengthen the study of the Torah of the Land of Israel, combat assimilation, and encourage Aliyah and a steadfast connection to the State of Israel. This unique work has also earned the organization the prestigious 'Jerusalem Prize.'

The main event, hosted by journalist and media personality Sarah Beck, herself a former Torah Mitzion emissary, will honor the achievements of past and present emissaries. It will also present the organization's vision for the coming decades in the face of changing contemporary challenges in Diaspora Jewry. Throughout the evening, nostalgic reunions will take place between emissaries and their communities. To conclude, all participants will gather in the Ussishkin Hall for the "30 Years Photo" - a historic group photograph uniting the organization's global family.

Zeev Schwartz, CEO and Founder of Torah Mitzion: "Thirty years ago, we began with a simple yet powerful vision: to bring the light of the Torah of Eretz Yisrael and Religious Zionism directly to the heart of Diaspora communities. Today, as we look back at a life's work of 1,700 emissaries who transformed entire communities, inspired thousands to make Aliyah, and built unbreakable bridges, we feel immense pride. This event is not only a salute to the past, but a launching pad for the future. The need to connect Israel and the Diaspora and to strengthen Jewish identity burns brighter today than ever, and we are here to continue leading the way."