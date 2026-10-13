A Delta aircraft that arrived from the United States was isolated following an anonymous report that a bomb had been planted on board, Channel 12 News reported.

Following the report, it was decided to distance the plane from the usual parking areas and conduct a thorough security examination to ensure no explosives are present.

The passengers are disembarking ahead of a security sweep, which will be carried out in line with protocol.

Security officials believe the report is a hoax, but precautionary measures were taken and a thorough inspection of the aircraft will be carried out to rule out the presence of an explosive device.

At this stage, no suspicious objects or explosives have been found on the plane.