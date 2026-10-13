An IDF outpost in northern Israel, near Kibbutz Yiftach and the Yiftach Canyons Nature Reserve, was abandoned by military forces and left unsecured, with large quantities of military equipment and ammunition remaining at the site.

According to a report Tuesday morning by Kan Reshet Bet, the outpost is also located near the Ramim Ridge, where a military ordinance exploded on Monday, killing one student and injuring 24 teachers and students from the ORT Ma'alot Yeshiva.

Packaging for weapons, ammunition, explosives, and projectiles was left behind at the abandoned outpost. The forces previously stationed there departed, leaving large quantities of military equipment unsecured.

The IDF confirmed that it was aware of the situation, stating, "The incident is known and will be dealt with promptly."

"As part of defense preparations, several outposts are undergoing a process of rehabilitation and change," the IDF added.