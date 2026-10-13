Elazar Yair Wilensky, a ninth-grade student at ORT Ma'alot Yeshiva High School, has been identified as the teenager killed Monday when an unexploded munition detonated during a school trip at Ramim Ridge in the Upper Galilee.

His family described Elazar Yair, the youngest of five siblings, as "a boy who loved life, intelligent and wise, full of joy, a good and beloved friend who had his whole future ahead of him."

He is survived by his parents, three sisters, and a brother.

As of Tuesday morning, 24 people injured in the tragedy remain hospitalized in northern Israel. Four are in serious condition, seven are moderately injured, and 13 sustained minor injuries.

Rambam Hospital in Haifa provided an update on four of the injured.

Two teenagers who sustained minor injuries are hospitalized in the pediatric surgery department. A third teenager, who suffered a moderate shrapnel injury to his neck, remains under observation in the pediatric intensive care unit. He is fully conscious and in stable condition.

The teacher injured in the incident underwent surgery overnight and remains hospitalized in the general intensive care unit in serious but stable condition.