An initial investigation into the tragedy on the Ramim Ridge in the Upper Galilee has revealed the sequence of events that led to the deadly explosion during the annual school trip of ORT Ma'alot Yeshiva High School, in which one person was killed and 19 others were injured.

According to the preliminary findings, during a break taken by the group of hikers near Mitzpe Pe'er, one of the students noticed a piece of unexploded ordnance lying on the ground. The student picked it up and placed it in his bag.

Shortly afterward, the ordnance detonated inside the bag, seriously injuring students and staff members who were at the scene.

Israeli security officials believe that the explosive device was a cluster munition fired by Hezbollah toward the area during the war, which had remained on the ground without detonating.

According to preliminary information, the area where the explosion occurred had previously been inspected and cleared by police and the IDF. Nevertheless, the unexploded ordnance remained at the site and was accessible to the students.

The explosion occurred during an annual school trip attended by students and teachers from ORT Ma'alot Yeshiva High School. One person was killed and 19 others were injured, including seven who sustained serious or moderate injuries.

Large numbers of Magen David Adom (MDA) and IDF personnel were dispatched to the scene, including three Israeli Air Force helicopters, teams from the elite Unit 669 search and rescue unit, medical personnel, and a bomb disposal team from the IDF's Yahalom combat engineering unit.

The IDF is continuing its investigation into the incident, including examining how the unexploded ordnance remained in the area and how the student was able to pick it up during the trip.