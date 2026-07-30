An Israeli citizen in his 30s was stabbed in the early hours of Tuesday during the Ozora music festival in Hungary.

He was taken for medical treatment at a hospital, and local authorities later said his condition stabilized.

The Hungarian police said three people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the attack, and are being investigated on suspicion of causing serious injury. Following the incident, police forces were reinforced at the festival grounds, and additional security checks were carried out in coordination with the event organizers.

This is not the first time an Israeli has been hurt during the festival. Last year, a young Israeli was stabbed on the final day of the event, and in that incident another Israeli citizen was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the attack.

Earlier, local authorities reported that two Israeli citizens were arrested at the beginning of the week on suspicion of trying to sell drugs to an undercover officer who was operating at the festival grounds.

According to the police, the two were arrested during a sales deal, and one of them is a survivor of the massacre at the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023.