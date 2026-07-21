Global chess legend Judit Polgár formally declined an offer from Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar on Monday to become the country's next head of state.

"I do not feel I have the strength to take on the historic responsibility of uniting a divided nation, and so I am unable to accept the invitation," Polgár shared in a public social media statement quoted by Euronews.

"I will do everything in my power to support a new, independent, and respected President of the Republic in achieving these goals," she added.

Polgár issued her refusal shortly after lawmakers from Magyar's ruling Tisza party expressed public backing for her candidacy in parliament. Despite the endorsement, opposition voices pointed out that, despite earlier commitments to transparency, her proposed nomination had not been preceded by broad public consultation.

Magyar responded directly to her post with a message of gratitude.

"Dear Judit, thank you for everything you have done for Hungary. I believe I can say, on behalf of millions of Hungarians, that even if in a different capacity, we will continue to count on you in the future," he wrote.

Magyar had endorsed Polgár late Sunday evening, calling her "a president of whom all Hungarians can be proud" following the removal of outgoing President Tamás Sulyok through a swift constitutional amendment last week. As a direct consequence of that legislative overhaul, Sulyok's presidential mandate officially expired on Monday.

Leadership within the governing Tisza party has consistently advocated for transitioning to direct popular elections for the presidency rather than selection by parliamentary vote. Consequently, whichever candidate is chosen during the current legislative process is expected to hold office on a temporary basis until a proposed new constitution is formally enacted.

Born in Budapest to a Jewish family profoundly impacted by the Holocaust, Polgár’s lineage includes several relatives who were murdered, as well as paternal grandparents who survived the Auschwitz concentration camp. Her family has maintained strong bonds with Israel, the nation where her sister Sofia and her parents eventually relocated.