The Israel Ministry of Defense is showcasing advanced, combat-proven military technologies at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C., this week, as Israeli defense exports continue to reach record levels.

The Ministry's International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) is leading a delegation of 19 Israeli defense companies participating in the Israel National Pavilion at AUSA 2026, one of North America's largest exhibitions dedicated to land warfare and military technology.

The Israeli pavilion features a range of technologies developed to address threats encountered on modern battlefields, including systems designed to intercept hostile drones using nets, advanced protection against GPS jamming, and remote detection of explosives using drones and robotic platforms.

Among the technologies being displayed are GPS anti-jamming systems that can be updated in the field within minutes, enabling military forces to adapt to changing electronic warfare threats.

Other innovations include artificial intelligence-based thermal imaging systems capable of operating in darkness, smoke, and fog, as well as hybrid propulsion systems designed to extend drone flight times.

Israeli companies are also presenting flexible solar panels capable of powering military equipment in the field, reducing dependence on conventional power sources during extended operations.

Israel's participation in the exhibition comes as the country's defense exports surpassed $19.2 billion in 2025, marking a record for the fifth consecutive year.

According to the Defense Ministry, the figures reflect growing international demand for Israeli defense technologies, particularly systems that have demonstrated their capabilities under operational conditions.

The exhibition is part of the Ministry's broader strategy to expand defense exports, strengthen Israel's defense industrial base, and deepen the longstanding strategic partnership between Israel and the United States.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, Director of SIBAT, emphasized the importance of presenting Israeli technologies directly to American military officials and international partners.

"Bringing 19 Israeli companies to AUSA, the largest land power exhibition in North America, reflects our confidence in what Israel's defense industry has to offer," Kulas said.

"Our companies are here to meet the U.S. Army and its partners face-to-face, present solutions that have already proven themselves in the field, and turn this week's meetings into long-term cooperation."

Kulas stressed that the exhibition also provides opportunities for smaller Israeli defense companies to establish relationships with potential customers and partners.

"Alongside established industry leaders, the pavilion gives small and medium-sized Israeli companies, which often bring the most innovative solutions, direct access to decision-makers and partners."

"For us, AUSA is also an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Israel and the United States," he added.

The 19 companies participating in the Israel National Pavilion are AccuBeat, Ashot Ashkelon Industries, ASIO Technologies, CTI Intl-Solutions, Dagan-Optics, IMCO Industries, infiniDome, Lowental Hybrid, Magam Safety, Orbit Communication Systems, ParaZero Technologies, Paxis, Redler Technologies, Sol Security Labs, Solarpaint, Steadicopter, Supergum Industries, Thermal Beacon, and Tracense Systems.

The Defense Ministry said its participation in AUSA 2026 is intended to translate international interest in Israeli military innovations into long-term defense cooperation, while supporting the continued growth of Israel's defense industry.